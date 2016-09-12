Nadigar Sangam supports TN govt in Cauvery issue

The Nadigar Sangam on Sunday condemned some of the Kannada actors for passing derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the Cauvery river water issue.

Speaking to reporters after the executive committee meeting of the Sangam, general secretary Vishal said that it was not right to burn the effigies of the Chief Minister.

The Nadigar Sangam is set to hold talks with other film unions like Tamil Film Producers Council, Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), the directors’ union and other unions in the film industry and conduct a solidarity meet.

Nadigar Sangam president Nasser said, ” Protesters in Karnataka are demanding that water released to Tamil Nadu should be stopped. But we are only demanding our traditional rights.”

The meeting was chaired by Nasser in which all the members of the executive committee took part. The meeting assumed signficance in the wake of corruption charges levelled against the association by one Varahi.

Much recently general secretary of Nadigar Sangam Vishal denied the allegations and said, “We are maintaining a clean record, thanks to our treasurer Karthi. There is no room for irregularities.”