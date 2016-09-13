Nadigar Sangam files case against Sarath & Co

lose on the heels of passing a resolution at its executive committee meeting to suspend its former president Sarath Kumar, ex-general secretary Radha Ravi and ex-treasurer Vagai Chandrasekhar. the South India Film Artistes Association on Monday filed a petition against them with the Madras High Court.

Nadigar Sangam Charitable Trust, represented by its Managing Trustee and actor Nasser, has sought a direction to the police to register a case against Sarathkumar, Radharavi and Vagai Chandrasekar.

The petition alleged that the three actors, all former trustees of the trust, were involved in “misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 1.65 crore” during their tenure.

Nasser filed the petition in the Madras court stating that the police commissioner has not taken any action on the complaint given in March against Sarathkumar, Radha Ravi and Vagai Chandrasekhar with regards to the misappropriation of funds. A request has been made to the court to intervene and take necessary action.

He said, “The association has over 8000 members. Funds are collected for their welfare. And the president of the association has all powers to manage them. Between 2009 and 2015, when Sarath Kumar was at the top post, he along with Radha Ravi and Chandrasekhar had misappropriated funds. We even filed a complaint with police five months ago. But no action was taken”.

Seeking the court to issue order to register FIRs against them, Nasser said, “a neutral body should conduct enquiry”