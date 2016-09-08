Nadhiya opposite Rajkiran in Power Pandi

More and more interesting details are emerging about Power Pandi, the directorial debut of Dhanush which will have veteran actor Rajkiran in the lead.

Senior actress Nadhiya will play the female lead (Raj Kiran’s wife) in Power Paandi, according to sources. The actress who is extremely choosy about her roles was very impressed by the script and Dhanush plans to wrap up the shoot in 30 days in and around Chennai.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s elder brother and popular director Selvaraghavan, who took part in the movie’s pooja in Chennai on Wednesday, tweeted: “Its a very big day 4 our family as @dhanushkraja turns film maker. Superb script i wish d crew a big success. #DD1”.

Replying him, his national award winning young brother posted, “Thank you selva. You started it all with your teachings and blessings”.

Interestingly, Dhanush’s father, Kasthuri Raja, too, made his directorial debut with Rajkiran, with the hit film, En Rasavin Manasile.

Shooting for the movie commenced in Chennai Wednesday. Meanwhile, as producer, Dhanush will bankroll the forthcoming film of Superstar Rajinikanth, directed by Pa Ranjith.

Sharing this exciting news on Twitter recently, Dhanush wrote, “I”m so proud and honoured to announce our production’s next film.”