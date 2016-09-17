Naam Tamizhar youth dropped hints about self-immolation on FB

Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre B. Vignesh who attempted self immolation at a rally organised to highlight Tamil Nadu’s rights over the Cauvery river and to protest against the attack on Tamils in Karnataka succumbed to injuries at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) on Friday.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the the 21-year-old from Tiruvarur district dropped enough hints about his self immolation decision on Facebook. The post by him on Wednesday, a day before he took the extreme step, read: “Naalai nadaiperum peraniyil pala tharkolai (tharkodai) porattangal nadaipera vaaipullathu. Oodagangal thangal TRP rate-ai uyarthikolla peraniyai neralaiyaga oliparappa vendugirom. Appodhavadhu maana Tamil inam kodhithu ezhattum. Maanavar porattam immannil vedikattum”.

Vignesh, a secretary of the party’s youth wing, had suffered 93% burns. More than 500 people participated in the protest rally led by Seeman from Pudupet to Egmore.

The participants raised slogans for Cauvery water and against the attacks in Karnataka. When they reached Egmore, Vignesh doused himself with petrol and set himself on fire. Other protesters put out the flames by splashing water. He was rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he died at 11.20 am on Friday.

The NTK party statement said Vignesh died on Friday and his body will be kept at the party office here for people to pay their last respects. The body will be transported to Vignesh’s native place — Mannargudi town — and the final rites will be held there on Saturday.

In a suicide note, Vignesh had said he was upset over the ongoing Cauvery row with Karnataka. “This should be the last time a life is sacrificed for this cause,” the note read.