Naam Tamizhar youth critical after attempting self-immolation in Chennai

A 25-year-old member of film director Seeman’s Naam Thamizhar Katchi attempted self-immolation in Chennai on Thursday to protest against the attack on Tamils in Karnataka over the Cauvery water dispute.

Naam Tamilar, led by party chief Seeman, held a protest rally from Pudupet to Egmore condemning recent acts of violence against Tamils in Karnataka and demanding the implementation of the final order of the Cauvery Tribunal.

Even as party leader Seeman led the procession on Langs Garden Road, Pa. Vignesh of Mannarkudi rushed ahead and set himself on fire using a lighter.

Startled by his action, other participants rolled him down on the road and poured water on him. Police personnel rushed him to Government Kilpauk Hospital where he has been undergoing treatment in the burns ward.

In a suicide note recovered from his aides, Vignesh mentioned the imposition of Sanksrit in Tamil Nadu, the Cauvery dispute as well as the methane extraction project in the Cauvery basin among other issues as reasons behind his decision.

Shocked over the incident, Seeman said, “This incident anguishes us and it should not recur. We expect cadres to express their sentiments through democratic means and not through violent methods.”