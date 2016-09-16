Mixed response to bandh in TN; Stalin, Vaiko, Thiruma arrested

Normal life remained uncrippled in Chennai city and its suburbs, while it was affected in Cauvery Delta districts, as the dawn-to-dusk bandh called by various Tamil Nadu farmers associations with the backing of almost all the opposition parties on the vexatious Cauvery issue, evoked mixed response today.

Police said tight vigil was being maintained and no attempts to mar public peace or disruption of free movement of transportation — on road or rail — would be allowed

Leaders like DMK treasurer M K Stalin, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan were detained in various parts of Tamil Nadu along with their supporters, for staging rail and road roko.

State transport corporation-run buses besides trains are being operated as usual though autos, taxis and commercial freight operators remained off the roads.

Life was normal in Chennai city and suburbs, as governemnt buses

plied as usual, thanks to the State Government taking adequate

precautionary measures by deploying a large posse of police personnel to prevent any untoward incident.

Barring the ruling AIADMK, its allies and trade unions affiliated, all other Opposition parties, including the DMK, Tamil Nadu Congress, DMDK, MDMK, Left parties and the PMK, are supporting the bandh.