MILKYWAY has opened another Outlet on 28th August 2016 at Redhills, Chennai

MILKYWAY the best Chain of Softy Ice Cream and Fast Food Parlour in South India has opened another outlet on 28th August 2016 at 272, GNT Road REDHILLS, Chennai 600052. Near SKLS Galaxy Mall with large parking facility.

They serve wide range of Softy Ice Creams, Milk Shakes, and different varieties of Fast Foods in their outlets.

They have given inaugural offer of Buy one and Get one free of the Softy Ice Creams for three days from 28th August 2016 to 30th August 2016 and 20% discount from 1st September 2016 to 30th September 2016.

People from near by areas PUZHAL Madhavaram, Ma Nagar, Vadagarai. Sholavaram Karanodai Gandhinagar can also now enjoy the best Chain of Icecream and Fast Food Parlour

T Raghavan