Metro Rail: Jaya hails Centre, Venkaiah lauds TN govt

Chief minister J Jayalalithaa today said it gives her immense pleasure to inaugurate the passenger services, on the second elevated corridor of the Chennai Metrorail Project covering a distance of 8.6 kilometres from the Airport to Little Mount Station.

Speaking after she inaugurated it, she said the metro rail stations at Airport, Meenambakkam, Nanganallur Road, Guindy and Little Mount which fall on this stretch are also being inaugurated today.

In addition, the St Thomas Mount Metro Station which is on Corridor II of the Chennai Metro Rail is also being inaugurated. Operations on Corridor I, on the lower level of the Alandur Metro Station are also commencing from today.

“I had already inaugurated the 10.15 kilometre elevated section from Koyambedu to Alandur on June 29th, 2015. I understand that the passenger operations on the 1.28 kilometre stretch from Alandur to St Thomas Mount will also be commenced shortly after obtaining clearance from the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety. With that the entire 20 kilometre elevated section of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, would become operational. Trains will run from Koyambedu to St Thomas Mount, connecting with suburban train services at St Thomas Mount and with Mofussil and other bus services at Koyambedu,” she said.

“Very soon, direct trains will be run on the loop line available at Alandur so that direct train connections can be provided from Koyambedu to the Airport, without having to change at Alandur,” she said.

All these are steps towards realizing my vision of making Chennai a truly modern city of the 21st century with all amenities for its residents. The share of public transport in Chennai will be substantially enhanced with seamless integration of buses, suburban train services, air services, metro rail and eventually the monorail.

It is a matter of immense satisfaction to me that the preparation of the detailed feasibility study for the Chennai Metro Rail Project commenced when I was holding the office of Chief Minister in 2003 and almost the entire physical work on the Metrorail corridors in Chennai have been carried out since the time I assumed office in May, 2011, according to the CM.

“I acknowledge the support of the Government of India to the implementation of the Metro Rail project and I am very happy that the Union Minister for Urban Development, Shri Venkaiah Naidu garu has joined us on this occasion. I have no doubt that he would continue to steadfastly supportTamil Nadu’s development. The Union Minister of State Thiru Pon Radhakrishnan has consistently endeavoured to bring into Tamil Nadu large development projects.

Japan is India’s and Tamil Nadu’s largest development partner today.

I am happy that the Consul General of Japan in Chennai, the Chief Representative and Deputy Chief Representative of JICA in India are all present here for this event. On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu I thank the Japanese Government and the people of Japan for their support to development programmes in Tamil Nadu. I am confident that the Japan International Co-operation Agency will continue its support for the Chennai Metro Rail Project, both for the Phase I Extension and for the Phase II,” she said.

“We also request support for other important projects, in the pipeline like the 400 Million Litres per Day Desalination Project near Chennai, the Chennai Peripheral Ringroad Project, and the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Programme Phase II. I congratulate Chennai Metro Rail and all the persons associated with the Project who have brought a modern mass transit system to the City of Chennai. Like the residents of the city, I look forward to the commencement of operations on the underground section of the Metro Rail which I am confident will be before the end of 2016,” she concluded.

In his address, Venkaiah Naidu said prime minister firmly believes that the centre, state governments along with the local bodies need to work together for the progress nad development of the country.

“CM Jayalaithaa has been extending all support so that the government can move faster. Tamil Nadu is a progressive state and the central government is extending whole hearted support to the Tamil Nadu government in implementing infrastructure and development projects.” he said.