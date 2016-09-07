Major reshuffle of IAS officers in TN, DGP goes

In a major reshuffle, the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu has issued transfer orders for more than 20 senior IAS officers with immediate effect.

According to the orders issued by the government, in addition to the transfers, many IAS officials were placed at the disposal of several state departments for posting.

As per the orders K Satyagopal, Vikram Kapur, C Muninathan, Chandrakant B Kamble, V Amuthavalli, and P Senthilkumar are some of the senior officials who have been transferred.

Changes were also made in the posts of principal secretary to government in transport, industries, treasuries and accounts in higher administrative grade of IAS.

Appointment of temporary posts of director of social security scheme in the office of the commissioner of revenue administration, director of disaster management and director of civil supplies and consumer protection in senior scale of IAS were also sanctioned.

Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar was relieved of his responsibilities late on Tuesday. Though rumours were rife that he was asked to go, the 1982-batch IPS officer clarified that his request for voluntary retirement was accepted by the state government.