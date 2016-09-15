Maaveeran Kittu: Shoot ends, dubbing starts

Now that the shoot of Maaveran Kittu, a film directed by Suseenthiran with Vishnu Vishal and Sri Divya in lead roles is over, dubbing has started today.

The first look and music launch will happen on this October, said a press release from the movie’s publicist, adding: “Asian Combines and Nallu Samy Pictures produce this movie.”

R Parthiban plays key role along with Soori and many others. This film has completed the editing stage and the dubbing process started today with a positive note.

The first look of this film is planned to release on October 1 and the music launch of the film will also release on the same month. This film is slated for the release during the month of November.

This film’s score is composed by D.Imman, cinematography is handled by A.R.Surya and the editing is done by M.Kasivishvanathan. This film is produced by Aishwar V Chandra Samy, D.N Thai Saravanan.

According to sources, the story of the film is based on some real life incidents and Suseenthiran has added his own touch to it.