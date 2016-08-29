Kidaari cleared with U/A

Sasikumar’s upcoming film Kidaari, which is slated to hit the screens this weekend, has been cleared by the Censor board with an U/A certificate.

As the censor process is over, Kidaari’s producers have officially announced that the film will be hitting the screens on September 2.

As of now, there is no big competition for Kidaari and hence, the film is expected to get a very good opening in Tamil Nadu.

It is an action film directed by Prasath Murugesan, starring Sasikumar and Nikhila Vimal in the leading roles. The film, which is also produced by Sasikumar, features Napoleon in a supporting role and Darbuka Siva as the music composer.

Sasikumar began work on the film directed by Prasath Murugesan during March 2016 in Chennai. Sasikumar attained the title Kidaari from Samuthirakani, who had previously registered the title when making Kitna.

The film was shot briskly over the month of May 2016, lasting 62 days in total, with the makers announcing that the film was entering its final phase during June 2016.