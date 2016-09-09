Karti Chidambaram moves HC against ED summons, says his rep will appear

Karti P Chidambaram, facing third summon issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has informed the Madras high court that his legal representative would appear before the ED for inquiry.

On behalf of Karti, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, his power of attorney NRR Arun Natarajan has moved the court to quash the summons of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and consequently, restrain the ED from taking any step or action or proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

When the petition came up on Thursday, Additional Solicitor General G Rajagopalan told Justice B Rajendran that the Court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter as it related to the 2G scam, which was pending before the Supreme Court.

According to the petition, Karti was summoned by Rajeshwar Singh, Deputy Director, ED, New Delhi on June 21. The summon instructed him to appear before the officer along with certain documents. Similarly, on July 7, Assistant Director of ED Kamal Singh issued an identical summon to Karti.

Again, on August 19, the petitioner received a third summon issued by an authorised representative of the Assistant Director.

The judge observed that “if it is related to 2G, then this court has no jurisdiction” and directed the ASG to file an affidavit to that effect as demanded by former solicitor general Gopal Subramaniam who appeared on behalf of Karti.

The judge then posted the case to September 28. The petition, filed by Karti through his counsel N R R Arun Natarajan, said the summons issued is “motivated by malice in law and malice in fact”.