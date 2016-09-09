Karnataka shuts for Cauvery, violent incidents reported

Karnataka suffered a complete shutdown today, with pro-Kannada organisations declaring a day-long bandh, to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The areas adjoining the borders of the two States too were tense, with incidents of violence reported.

Cases of violence are being reported along Tamil Nadu and Karnataka border where stones were pelted at Tamil Nadu buses injuring civilians. TN buses and lorries which were being halted at Hosur were targeted.

According to reports, telecase of Tamil TV channels were stopped, Tamil newspapers were burnt and effigies of chief minister J Jayalalithaa were burnt.

Government schools and colleges are closed to prevent inconvenience to students and teachers. Though government offices are open, attendance is thin because of the absence of public transport.

All modes of public transport – BMTC and KSRTC buses, autorickshaws, tourist abs and airport cabs – remained off road since morning. Namma Metro, too, has called off its services.

However, SouthWestern Railways said none of its trains has been cancelled. Any such call will be taken if there is any forced disruption of the services.