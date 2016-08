Kanchi Sankaracharya Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal was hospitalised in Vijayawada today after he complained of uneasiness.

According to sources, the seer who is in Andhra Pradesh on a spiritual trtip, suffered from illness in the wee hours of today and was immediately rushed to hospital.

“Doctors there provided him treatment and he is under observation. Scans and other tests have been taken,” sources added.

Let us pray for the good health of the Sankaracharya.