Kamal resumes Sabash Naidu

Kamal Haasan, who took a break from the shoot of Sabaash Naidu after he fractured his leg and underwent surgery, has resumed work on the much awaited movie.

Kamal posted on his online page: “Started paper work again on Kundu/Naidu walking now ready to run show again mind is flying gaining altitude. Good enough a progression.”

He even promised to give a full account of how the mishap happened, and said: “Later will share the near miss I had. My story has to be told. Can’t finish with a fall. Thanks to doctors, well wishers and physiotherapy.”

Recently, Kamal was selected by the French government for the prestigious Chevalier award.

He issued an audio message, in which he has thanked the French government, his fans and family members for the honour. “The French Government has kindly conferred the Chevalier award for Arts and Letters on me. On this occasion, I bow before my more deserving forerunners, Mr. Satyajit Ray and Mr. Sivaji Ganesan, who made even the common man realise the value of the Chevalier award,” he said.

“I thank His Excellency, the Ambassador of France in India, Mr. Alexandre Ziegler, who inimated me of this honour. This award humbles me rather than stiffen me with pride,” Kamal, hailed as ‘Ulaga Nayagan’ by his fans, added.

“I realise my journey in my chosen field has not been alone. Teachers and admirers abounded around me. With motherly care they have applauded my every little step forward. The melancholy of my parents not being alive to see this day is allayed by the fact that the elders and the young are still around in my family to enjoy it. I dedicate this award to my admirers and audience, who give me the tenacity of purpose to pursue, to this day and moment, my arts and letters. Thank you,” he concluded.