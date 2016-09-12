Kamal Haasan’s promise to fans

Kamal Haasan, who has returned to the sets of his upcoming film Sabash Naidu after recovering from leg fracture, has made a promise to his fans.

“Doctors say I am fit to work from Nov possibly. All that love does heal faster. Thanks folks. I’ll return that love via Naidu/Kundu & more,” he posted on his Twitter page.

Earlier this month, Kamal started a blog and updated a lengthy post on it, on how he his leg was fractured and how he recovered from it. He has titled it ‘The Fall and Rise’, it is to be noted.

Recently, Kamal was selected by the French government for the prestigious Chevalier award.

He issued an audio message, in which he has thanked the French government, his fans and family members for the honour. “The French Government has kindly conferred the Chevalier award for Arts and Letters on me. On this occasion, I bow before my more deserving forerunners, Mr. Satyajit Ray and Mr. Sivaji Ganesan, who made even the common man realise the value of the Chevalier award,” he said.

“I thank His Excellency, the Ambassador of France in India, Mr. Alexandre Ziegler, who inimated me of this honour. This award humbles me rather than stiffen me with pride,” Kamal, hailed as ‘Ulaga Nayagan’ by his fans, added.

“I realise my journey in my chosen field has not been alone. Teachers and admirers abounded around me. With motherly care they have applauded my every little step forward. The melancholy of my parents not being alive to see this day is allayed by the fact that the elders and the young are still around in my family to enjoy it. I dedicate this award to my admirers and audience, who give me the tenacity of purpose to pursue, to this day and moment, my arts and letters. Thank you,” he concluded.