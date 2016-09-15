Kamal breaks silence on Cauvery issue

The latest to join the list of celebrities to express their opinion on Cauvery issue, which has created lot of tension between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, is Kamal Haasan.

“Cauvery had flown even when we were monkeys without languages; will flow even after our times,” the Ulaga Nayagan, who has just recovered from leg fracture, posted on his Twitter page.

The actor-filmmaker, currently busy with Sabash Naidu in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, added: “We will have to be ashamed seeing our faces in the mirror of history,”

Already, many film industry celebrities including actors Prakash Raj, Vijay Sethupathi and RJ Balaji have expressed grief over the attack on innocents, it may be recalled.

A few days ago, Kamal, who returned to the sets of his upcoming film Sabash Naidu after recovering from leg fracture, has made a promise to his fans.

“Doctors say I am fit to work from Nov possibly. All that love does heal faster. Thanks folks. I’ll return that love via Naidu/Kundu & more,” he posted on his Twitter page.

Earlier this month, Kamal started a blog and updated a lengthy post on it, on how he his leg was fractured and how he recovered from it. He has titled it ‘The Fall and Rise’, it is to be noted.

Recently, Kamal was selected by the French government for the prestigious Chevalier award.

He issued an audio message, in which he has thanked the French government, his fans and family members for the honour. “The French Government has kindly conferred the Chevalier award for Arts and Letters on me. On this occasion, I bow before my more deserving forerunners, Mr. Satyajit Ray and Mr. Sivaji Ganesan, who made even the common man realise the value of the Chevalier award,” he said.