Kaali Venkat, Kalaiarasan together again

Kalaiarasan and Kaali Venkat, who proved themselves a success combo in the recently released Raja Manthiri, are coming together once again.

This time, they are part of a romantic comedy that is directed by Janakiraman, who worked as an associate in Irudhi Suttru.

Talking about the film, Kaali Venkat says, “The film is about the romance of three couples, each one coming from a different backdrop, and how they are interlinked with one another.”

He adds: “I play a villager while Kalaiyarasan is a guy who comes from small town. Varma Ramasamy, the hero of Agathinai, plays the third lead.”

Raja Manthiri is a drama film written and directed by Usha Krishnan and produced by P. G. Muthiah. The film stars Kalaiyarasan, Kaali Venkat, Shaalin Zoya and Vaishali in the leading roles.

Featuring music composed by Justin Prabhakaran, the film was released on 24 June 2016 and won positive reviews from the critics.

Usha Krishnan, an assistant of Suseenthiran worked on the film’s script in 2013 and selected Kalaiyarasan to play a leading role before he had signed on to star in his breakthrough role in Madras (2014).

After being impressed by Usha’s commitment as an assistant director, cinematographer P G Muthiah chose to make Raja Manthiri as his first production.