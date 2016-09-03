Jayam Ravi’s next is Tik Tik Tik

Jayam Ravi’s upcoming film with director Shakti Soundar Rajan, with whom he did Mirudhan recently, has been titled Tik Tik Tik. It is tipped to be a space thriller.

“It will be a one-of-its-kind thriller in Indian film industry. The audience can relate to the title while watching the film. The makers have acquired the requisite permission to use this title,” sources said.

They added: “The project will go on floors in October, and a huge set will be erected in Chennai.” At present, Ravi is busy with Bogan directed by Lakshman of Romeo Juliet fame and a film with A L Vijay.

Recently, Jayam Ravi revealed that his upcoming venture Bogan is a period movie. “It is shaping up well and we will soon move to Andaman to shoot some important scenes,” said the Thani Oruvan actor.

Expressing happiness about working with Lakshman and Hansika again (the director and the heroine of Romeo Juliet, respectively), Ravi said, “We have completed the first schedule and are busy with the second.”

In the flick, Arvind Swami is said to be playing the role of a prince. Shooting started recently at Binny Mills in Chennai, where the introduction number of Jayam Ravi was shot.