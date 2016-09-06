Jayam Ravi starts Vijay project

Jayam Ravi started working on his upcoming film with director Vijay on September 5 on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi. The film is said to be an absolute commercial entertainer.

“I see Jayam Ravi as my own brother. I have always wanted to work with him and the excitement doubles up when the start is perfect,” said the Madrasapattinam and Thalaiva maker.

Music director Harris Jayaraj will score music for this movie. Jayam Ravi, who had earlier worked with the composer in Dhaam Dhoom and Engeyum Kadhal, has expressed happiness about the partnership.

“We are immensely pleased to work with Harris. Versatility is all over this script and we are particular about sustaining the image in every part of the film,” he said in a statement.

“The arrival of Harris as a music composer will showcase the film on a larger platform, to a larger audience. The composing will commence soon and the audience can be gear up for an ear-thrilling music,” he added.

Interestingly both Engeyum Kadhal and Dhaam Dhoom were shot in foreign countries and upon the release, almost all the songs topped the charts.