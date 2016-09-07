Jayam Ravi plays a tribal

Close on the heels of Arya playing a tribal in his upcoming film, Jayam Ravi is now playing one, in a movie being directed by A L Vijay.

According to sources, the film will be a historical, and will be shot in exotic locations of Andaman and Thailand, in addition to Chennai.

Sources added that Ravi will be sporting a beefed-up look in the film, which will see Harris Jayaraj teaming up with Vijay for the first time.

“I see Jayam Ravi as my own brother. I have always wanted to work with him and the excitement doubles up when the start is perfect,” said the Madrasapattinam and Thalaiva maker.

Recently, welcoming Harris on board, Jayam Ravi said, “We are immensely pleased to work with Harris. Versatility is all over this script and we are particular about sustaining the image in every part of the film.”

“The arrival of Harris as a music composer will showcase the film on a larger platform, to a larger audience. The composing will commence soon and the audience can be gear up for an ear-thrilling music,” he added.