Jayalalithaa greets player, announces Amma Environment Park in Chennai

Chief minister J Jayalalithaa has congratulated skydriver B Rajkumar who was awarded ‘Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2015’ by the union government for air adventure.

In a letter to him, she said, “I am delighted to learn that based on the recommendation of the Government of Tamil Nadu, you have been selected by the Government of India for the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2015, for Air Adventure.”

“This award is in recognition of your splendid achievements as a sky diver.”

“I congratulate you and all those who have contributed to your success. I do hope this award will encourage you to work even harder to achieve higher goals in future and you would be able to bring many more laurels to the country and Tamil Nadu in future.”

Meanwhile, a day after announcing Amma parks and Amma gyms, Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on Tuesday said in the assembly that an Amma Environment Park would be set up at Tondiarpet in Chennai at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

“An environment park called Amma Environment Park will be established at Tondiarpet at a cost of Rs 2 crore to create environment awareness among children, school students, youth and others.”

The park, which will be created at Cochrane Basin Road, will have lawns, pathway, children’s park, play space and awareness banners, she added.

Jaylalithaa also announced that the Paruthipet lake at Avadi in the city will be freed from encroachments.