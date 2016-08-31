Jayalalithaa completes 100 days in office, greetings galore

Rich laurels were heaped on chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the Assembly today, as she completed 100 days in office after assuming charge for the second consecutive term in May this year.

Ministers and MLAs lauded her in the House. Meanwhile, “Stable-government – sustained growth” – thus began TN government’s full page advertisement for 100-days of Jayalalithaa in her second consecutive term, on the front-page of all leading dailies in Tamil Nadu.

Less than three months after AIADMK’s euphoric victory retaining its leadership, TN woke up advertisements with long list of “achievements” of the present government on Wednesday morning.

From reducing TASMAC shops to providing free electricity of 200-750 units to handloom and powerloom weavers, the advertisement has not left out any perceived achievement by the government

It quoted the CM as saying: “The people of Tamil Nadu are my family and their welfare is my life”. Listing out the achievements, it said “outstanding crop, medium and long term loans of small and marginal farmers payable to Co-operative banks were fully paid and 16,94,145 farmers benefitted”.

It claimed 1.91 crore consumers benefitted under the scheme of provision of 100 units of electricity to all households. It also said Tamil Nadu emerged as power surplus state in Jayalalithaa’s regime.