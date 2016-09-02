Jayalalithaa announces 9 months maternity leave to women govt staff

Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has said maternity leave for women government employees will be increased from the present six months to nine, fulfilling her party’s electoral promise.

Unveiling healthcare initiatives worth over Rs 1,400 crore, Jayalalithaa recalled that she had increased the maternity leave to six months after she assumed office as Chief Minister in 2011 from the then previous three months.

Jayalalithaa made the announcement in this regard in the Tamil Nadu assembly, fulfilling an election promise made by her All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The chief minister also unveiled healthcare initiatives worth over Rs.1,400 crore. From 1980 to 2011, women employees were entitled for only 90 days maternity leave, she said in the Assembly.

“Fulfilling our (AIADMK) electoral promise of increasing maternity leave to nine months for women government employees, I would like to announce that the maternity leave will be increased to nine months,” she told the House in a suo motu statement.

She also announced new infrastructure initiatives for Chennai-Kilpauk, Madurai and Coimbatore government medical college hosptials at an outlay of Rs 356.50 crore.