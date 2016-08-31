Irumugan cleared with U/A, release on Sept 8

Vikram’s ‘Iru Mugan’ will finally hit the screens on September 8. The Anand Shankar film has crossed the final hurdle and is ready for a worldwide release.

Iru Mugan has been censored with UA certificate. As the censor process gets completed, Iru Mugan director Anand Shankar has officially announced that the film will be hitting the screens on September 8.

According to reports, the runtime of the film has been locked at two hours and twenty-four minutes. There are even rumours that the film received an amazing response when it went to CBFC for certification.

For the first time in his career, Vikram plays a dual role in Iru Mugan- RAW officer and a transgender villain. Overall, the mystery thriller looks extremely promising.

The film stars Vikram, Nayantara and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. Having gone through several changes in pre-production of cast and producers, the film began shooting in December 2015. Music is by Harris Jayaraj.