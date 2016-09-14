Implement Kalam plan to solve water disputes between states: Ponraj to PM

V Ponraj, mentor of Abdul Kalam Vision India Movement. has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for his intervention in the Cauvery water issue.

In his letter, he said, “Today Cauvery River issue is getting precipitated by the interested political forces and disgruntled elements in Karnataka, number of lorries and buses were burnt, threat to life of Tamils living in Karnataka is under severe threat. It has emanated due to the wake of implementing the supreme court order and also modified the order to release the quantum of daily cauvery water 12000 cusecs to Tamilnadu till September 20, 2016.”

He said Atal Bihari Vajpayee took the bold decision to create Golden Quadrilateral Road across India. Today it is a history.

“The opportunity for you is to create a history is to immediately start the dialogue for implementing “Southern Water ways Grid” which can harness 3000 TMC feet of water which goes to sea from Karnataka, Andrapradesh, Tamilnadu and Kerala every year during flood times in various southern rivers and catchment areas,” he said.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam has given a detailed presentation to Karnataka, Andra Pradesh, Kerala State Legislative Assembly about this Smart Water ways Grid Mission project, and also given a presentation to both the ADMK and DMK CMs of Tamilnadu.

It was acceptable to all the states since it is a win-win situation and it harness the flood water. It is financially viable which may cost Rs. 30,000 crore to Rs. 50,000 crore to each state. It is possible to implement with in 5 to 7 years time.

Apart from resolving water issues, it also provides an opportunity for waterways navigation, power generation and safe drinking water provision.

This is the only solution which will resolve the water dispute and share the flood water amicably among the 4 states and bring an agriculture revolution, he said.