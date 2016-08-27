After high drama, Pachamuthu lodged in Puzhal prison

SRM University chancellor T.R. Pachamuthu alias Parivendhar was late on Friday night remanded in judicial custody till September 9 , hours after he was arrested by the Chennai Central Crime Branch police.

It was a day filled with suspense for most Chennai reporters. Around noon news broke that Thandavarayapuram Ramaswami Pachamuthu, chairman of the powerful SRM group, had been arrested by the Central Crime Branch of the Chennai police.

But till around 8pm , there was no clarity as to where Pachamuthu was. Police sources claimed that he had been taken for a medical checkup at the Royapettah General hospital and later to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in the city for a heart checkup. But for hours there was no sign of Pachamuthu at the Saidapet magistrate court.

The Saidapet Judicial Magistrate XI Prakash, who at his house heard lengthy arguments advanced by Pachamuthu’s lawyers challenging his arrest, ordered his remand and granted his request for providing first class facilities in jail.

The magistrate posted his bail application to August 29 for hearing. His lawyers had opposed his remand on the grounds that he had cooperated with the investigation and claimed that he was innocent.

Pachamuthu has been arrested under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal misappropriation of property entrusted to someone) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

Police team brought Pachamuthu to the Chennai city police commissioner’s office and was questioned him about his role in allegedly cheating 111 students by promising seats in his medical college. A sum of Rs 75 crore was allegedly collected from the students.