HC urges govt to allocate adequate funds to judiciary

The Madras High Court has expressed hope that the state and central governments will not create a situation for it to take recourse to provisions of the Constitution for allotment of necessary funds for functioning of the judiciary.

“We can only hope that a situation does not come to pass where recourse to provisions of the Constitution becomes necessary to make funds available for the functioning of the judiciary,” a Full Bench of the Madras High Court said on Wednesday.

The reference was to the unhappiness of the courts over allocation of funds to the judiciary from the State government.

The bench comprising Chief Justice S.K. Kaul, Justice T.S. Sivagnanam, and Justice R. Mahadevan made the observation while expressing its deep regret on the fact that a judicial training programme scheduled for second-half of October 2016 has been cancelled on account of lack of funds with the Judicial Academy.

“It is with deep regret we note that a judicial training programme scheduled for second half of October 2016 has been cancelled on account of lack of funds with the judicial academy… As on date, about 176 financial proposals are pending with the government,” said the bench.

Additional solicitor-general Rajagopalan further pointed out that due to Tamil Nadu government’s failure to utilize central funds, the central government allocation had lapsed for two financial years between 2014 and 2016.