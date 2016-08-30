HC reserves order on Sasikala Pushpa bail plea, MP leaves for Singapore

Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa on Monday left for Singapore by a flight. After arriving at the airport in Chennai from Madurai, she left for Singapore by an Indigo flight, reports said, quoting airport officials.

Earlier, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had reserved its order on the anticipatory bail petition moved by her in connection with a sexual harassment case filed by her two domestic aides.

Sasikala Pushpa, who was recently expelled from the AIADMK, appeared before the Madras High Court Bench on Monday and conceded that she did not come to Madurai on August 17 for authorising her lawyers to appear on behalf of her in an anticipatory bail plea as stated in a vakalat filed in court along with the advance bail petition.

The MP told Justice V.M. Velumani, before the judge reserved orders on the former’s anticipatory bail plea, that she signed the petition.

Earlier, Sasikala Pushpa said women should be treated with dignity and they be given protection. Sasikala arrived here in the morning to appear before the Madras high court Madurai bench in connection with an anticipatory bail petition she has filed.

Pushpa was expelled from the AIADMK earlier in August after an altercation with rival DMK MP Tiruchi Siva at the Delhi airport, with the party officially saying she was dismissed for bringing it “into ill-repute.”