HC refuses to lift ban on camel slaughter

The Madras High Court today dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to provide proper facilities for slaughtering of camels in view of Bakrid.

“Ensure that the interim order of the court denying permission for camel slaughtering is not violated,” the First Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State government

The court made it clear that the jurisdictional police officers would be held responsible if camels were brought to their areas and slaughtered.

Reiterating its prohibition order and pointing out that it was passed last month after hearing all stakeholders, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice R Mahadevan said it could not entertain petitions that sought to circumvent its earlier orders.

However, the Bench made it clear that the court has not completely banned camel slaughtering, but has temporarily denied permission since there is no proper facilities in the State.

“The interim order was passed on the basis of the Central government’s stand that slaughtering of camels cannot be permitted without proper facilities in accordance with the Central Acts on animal welfare,” the Bench said.