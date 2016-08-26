HC comes to the rescue of 84-year-old land grab victim

Coming to the rescue of an 84-year-old man, whose land worth Rs eight crore in the city was encroached, the Madras High Court has directed police to immediately remove the encroachers and restore the property to him.

Justice P N Prakash directed the deputy commissioner of police in T Nagar to put sufficient police force at the disposal of Virugambakkam police inspector for removing encroachers squatting on the 4,000 sqft property. Compliance of the order shall be reported to the court on Friday, the judge said.

Claiming that he was the owner of the property, petitioner P M Elavarasan had sought a direction to police not to interfere with its peaceful possession and enjoyment.

The third respondent, octogenarian V V V Nachiappan, who is the actual owner of the property in Vadapalani here, submitted that the land was grabbed by S N Padmanathan and a few others in 2011 by creating forged release and sale deeds.

Nachiappan, a retired assistant chief engineer of railways, had purchased the land at Plot No. 27, Kumaran Colony in Vadapalani, in the name of his wife Saraswathi, in 1961. His wife died in 2001.

Due to his old age, he was unable to visit the property often but erected a compound wall and gate to protect it from unauthorized occupation.

Justice Prakasah, coming to the rescue of the octogenarian, directed the Virugambakkam inspector of police, who was present in the court, to immediately restore the property to the possession of Nachiappan by removing the encroachers by using necessary police force.

When Nachiappan had gone to inspect his land in February, he was threatened by a few anti-socials allegedly engaged by Elavarasan.

Following this, Nachiappan had moved the high court seeking police protection and the court had then passed an order directing the police to take action.