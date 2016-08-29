Grand wedding for Raadhika’s daughter with cricketer

Rayane, daughter of actress Raadhika Sarathkumar, tied the knot with cricketer Abhimanyu Mithun in a gala affair in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, on Sunday.

The 26-year-old cricketer plays for the Karnataka State team and Rayane is a part of production house Radaan Media Works, helmed by Raadhika Sarathkumar.

The wedding has been performed as per Hindu customs. Apart from Chiranjeevi several stars like Vikram, Sivakarthikeyan, Sivaji Ptabhu, Khushbu Sundar, Bharathiraaja attended the wedding.

Chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide Sasikala attended the wedding. Vairamuthu, Bharathiraja, AVM Saravanan and other veterans of the industry too were present.

Trisha, Sneha, Suhasini Mani Rathnam; directors Mani Ratnam, Shankar and music director Anirudh Ravichander attended the pre-wedding events across the weekend and the ceremony on Sunday morning.

Playing perfect hosts on the occasion was actor Sarath kumar and Radhikaa, who made sure all the guests were comfortable. The buzz is that Rayane and Abhimanyu Mithun met during an Indian Premiere League (IPL) season.