Governor, Jaya, Karunanidhi convey Bakrid greetings to Muslims

Tamil Nadu governor C Vidyasagar Rao, chief minister J Jayalalithaa, DMK president M Karunanidhi and other leaders have greeted Muslims in the state on the occasion of Bakrid.

In his message, Rao said, “Bakrid reminds us the glory of sacrifice. Hazrat Ibrahim stands as an epitome of sacrifice. Let us on the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’ resolve to promote the spirit of sharing and giving and develop oneness and unity among all.”

“I convey my heartiest greetings to all my Muslim Brethren and wish them happy, healthy and prosperous life,” added the governor.

The Chief Minister in her greetings, said that it was an occasion to foster the spirit of brotherhood and sharing and wished the Muslims on the occasion of Bakrid.

If the preachings of Quran such as feeding the poor, forgiveness and charity were followed in letter and spirit there will be love and humanity all over the world, she said.

In his message, Karunanidhi, who refrains from greeting Hindus on their festivals but makes it a point to greet Muslims and Christians on their special days due to his ‘atheist policies’, said people should follow the noble preachings of Prophet Mohammed.

The former chief minister said he would like to convey his heartfelt Bakrid greetings to the Muslim community. Other leaders including Ramadoss, Vaiko and Vasan too have conveyed Bakrid greetings.