Gautham not playing Nayan’s villain

Ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon was rumoured to play the role of a baddie in Imaikaa Nodigal directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.

The film was set to have Atharvaa Murali and Nayanthara in lead roles, and the news of Gautham playing villain created a huge buzz around the project.

However, a source close to the team has now confirmed that there is no such development. “These are all baseless rumours. We haven’t approached him for any role in the movie.”

Gautham was approached to play the baddie in the Malayalam film Jacobite Swargarajyam, which had Nivin Pauly in the lead role. However, the role later went on to actor Ashwin, who did impress the audience.

