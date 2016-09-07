First sechedule of ‘Thala-57’ done

The cast and crew of Ajith’s upcoming film, led by director Siva, has successfully completed the shoot of the first schedule of the movie.

The ‘Thala 57’ team has returned to Chennai after successfully wrapping up the first schedule that was based in Europe. Now, the next schedule will probably be shot in Chennai itself.

The shooting for the highly anticipated 57th project of Ajith, temporarily titled as ‘Thala 57’, kicked off in Slovenia on August 2.

The Siruthai Siva film is touted to be a spy thriller. A few more exciting details about the film had come to light recently.

In an interview to a Tamil magazine, producer of the movie, T G Thyagarajan of Sathyajothi Films said, “Ajith will be seen as an interpol officer and while investigating a murder case in Tamilnadu, clues lead him to several parts of the world including Europe.”

Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan will be playing the heroines in the movie, which is directed by Siruthai fame Siva. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the songs and the theme music is already composed, he added.