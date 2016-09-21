All eyes on Aandavan Kattalai

Vijay Sethupathi’s Aandavan Kattalai has been censored with a clean ‘U’ certificate and the film is all set to release on September 23.

This will be director Manikandan’s second release of the month as his ‘Kuttramey Thandanai’ released on September 2 to unanimous positive reviews.

Yuddham Sei and Mugamoodi composer K has scored the music for the film, which is being produced by Gopuram Films. Pooja Devariya, Nassar, Vela Ramamurthy are also in the cast.

In July 2015, Manikandan revealed he would direct Vijay Sethupathi in a film to be produced by G. N. Anbu Chazhiyan of Gopuram Films.

The film began production in February 2016, with actress Ritika Singh of Irudhi Suttru fame announced as a female lead and began filming in March 2016.

Shooting of the film has been wrapped up and dubbing work has been going now. THe story is about people’s craze trying to get settled in foreign countries even with a fake passport.

The onscreen chemistry between Ritika Singh and Vijay Sethupathi would be the highlight of the movie, say sources.

Interestingly it has been a great year for Vijay Sethupathi so far with a slew of hits including his last ‘Dharma Durai’.