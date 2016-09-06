Ex-DMDK leaders get plum posts in DMK

DMK has announced that V C Chandrakumar, leader of the erstwhile Makkal Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (MDMDK) would be the party’s propaganda joint secretary.

Chandrakumar, elected to the Assembly in 2011 from Erode East, remained close to the DMDK founder Vijayakanth and was a vocal opponent of the AIADMK in the Assembly after the alliance of both the parties fell apart.

DMK general secretary and senior party leader K Anbhazhagan said Chandrakumar has been appointed as the Dmkpropaganda joint secretary, while his colleague S R Parthiban was appointed as the secretary of party’s Election committee.

Another former MLA CH Sekar has been made resolutions committee member respectively, according to the press note issued by Anbazhagan.

Meanwhile, ‘Senji’ Siva was appointed as the resolution committee member and Constantine Ravindran, considered a close aide of Vijayakanth and one who joined DMK in July, appointed as Joint Secretary, Information and Communications.

S Abdul Kader has been appointed joint secretary of the farmers wing of DMK, said the statement. The newly appointed persons would jointly work with existing members, he added.