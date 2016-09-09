DMK Councillors walk out from Chennai Corporation meeting

DMK members staged walk out today from the Greater Chennnai Corporation Council meeting, protesting remarks made by mayor Saidai Duraisamy against DMK president M Karunanidhi.

Meanwhile, the last session of the present council has been extended by a day and it will end tomorrow. On Thursday too, drama prevailed in the Chennai corporation council meet with councillors of AIADMK and DMK trading charges against each other.

Adding to the political drama, Mayor Saidai Duraisamy placed on record that the previous mayor and DMK leader M.K. Stalin failed to spend the money allocated under Mayors’ Special Development Fund.

Duraisamy asked Stalin to give an explanation relating to the audit objections on key civic projects.

Inviting Stalin to the Corporation Council meeting on Friday. Duraisamy said MLAs had the right to participate in the council meeting.

He declared that “Chennai has no dengue. “I have been told that papaya leaf juice can add up to one lakh platelets in no time. And now, I am announcing in this council hall that the AIADMK will recapture power with an absolute majority. Nilavembu increases the patient’s disease resistance.”

Earlier, the mayor went back in time during his introductory remarks. Notably, there has not been a single death caused due to dengue among city residents in 2016, as per official data from the Corporation.