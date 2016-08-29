After direct election to Mayors, TN now abolishes direct election of Municipal, Town Panchayat chairpersons

Two months after doing away with direct election of Mayors for municipal corporations, the State government today introduced a Bill in the State Assembly to end direct election of chairmen of municipalities and town panchayats too.

Introducing the Bill, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said ”at present, election to the council of the Urban Local Bodies are conducted on party basis and the Chairmen is elected directly.” It has been brought to the notice of the Government that in certain circumstances, the Chairmen do not get the co-operation of the Councillors and vice-versa and thereby, there have been impediments in the proceedings of the councils and to arrive consensus in passing resolutions to provide civic services to the public, as both the Chairmen and the Councillors were elected directly.”

The Minister said ”having felt the difficulties faced by the Councils of Municipal Corporations, the Tamil Nadu Municipal Corporation Laws (Amendment) Act, 2016 (Tamil Nadu Act 8 of 2016) was enacted to enable the councillors to elect a councillor among themselves as Mayor for the Municipal Corporation.”

Velumani said ”as such, in order to have a uniform election procedures in all the Urban Local Bodies in the State, the Government has decided to elect the Chairmen of the Municipalities and Town Panchayats also indirectly by the Councillors or members from among themselves, as the case may be”.

“To give effect to the above decisions, the Government have decided to amend the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act 1920 (Tamil Nadu Act V of 1920), suitably,” he added.

On June 23, the State Assembly adopted the Bill to do away with the practice of direct election of Mayors amidst opposition from the DMK and its allies Congress and IUML.