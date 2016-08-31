Dharmadurai to be remade in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada

The success and reviews of Vijay Sethupathi starrer Dharmadurai have made its makers to go ahead with its remakes. According to sources, the film will be remade in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

And the icing on the cake is that, director Seenu Ramasamy, who helmed the original, will wield the megaphone for the Hindi version too, it is said.

Dharmadurai directed by Seenu Ramasamy stars Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah in the lead roles, with Aishwarya Rajesh, Srushti Dange, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Ganja Karuppu and Rajesh in supporting roles.

Produced by R. K. Suresh and featuring music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film began production in December 2015 and hit the screens recently to positive criticial response.

The story revolved around Dharmadurai (Vijay Sethupathi), an alcoholic doctor, who is being viewed as burden by his brothers. His only solace is his mother Pandiammal (Radhika Sarath Kumar), who supports him from her heart.

As his brothers plan a murderous attack on him, Pandiammal makes Dharmadurai flee home with a bag full of money (but he doesn’t know the bag is loaded with lakhs of currency notes). Dharmadurai goes straight to a medical college in Madurai.

There, he meets his friends Stella (Srushti Dange) and Subhashini (Tamannah). He also has a flashback in which his love episode with Anbuselvi (Aishwarya Rajesh) is revealed. In fact, his brothers play spoilsport in his love and it makes Dharmadurai alcoholic. What’s next is the crux of the story.