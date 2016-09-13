Dhanush’s Thodari censored, release on Sept 22

Dhanush’s long awaited Thodari, directed by Prabhu Solomon, has been censored with a clean U certificate and the makers have officially announced that the film will be releasing on September 22 (Thursday).

“#Thodari has been censored with clean “U” .. SEPT 22 RELEASE #cantwait #so excited #roller coaster ride my first release of 2016″, the national award winning actor posted on his microblogging page.

Thodari is a romantic thriller co produced, written and directed by Prabhu Solomon. The film produced by Sathya Jyothi Films stars Dhanush and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, while D. Imman composes the film’s music.

The film’s shoot took place predominantly on a train, the Duronto Express, and the film features the lead pair travelling from Delhi to Chennai.

Hence, initially, a grand train set was put up at Binny Mills, Chennai during July 2015 for the film’s initial schedule. Production continued for sixty days straight, with the makers alternating between shooting the film in sets and on a live train.

Shoot progressed through the middle of 2015, with scenes also filmed in Goa and Hyderabad. In October 2015, a schedule was shot in Orissa, after which production was completed for scenes featuring Dhanush.

Prabhu Solomon continued to shoot further scenes featuring parallel stories throughout late 2015 and early 2016, with Ganesh Venkatraman filming scenes during January 2016.