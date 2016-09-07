Dhanush turns director

National award winning actor Dhanush is all set to make his debut as director. Veteran actor Rajkiran will play the lead role in Dhanush’s maiden directorial venture.

The movie has been titled Power Pandi. Interestingly, Dhanush’s father, Kasthuri Raja, too, made his directorial debut with Rajkiran, with the hit film, En Rasavin Manasile.

Shooting for the movie will commence in Chennai today. Meanwhile, as producer, Dhanush will bankroll the forthcoming film of Superstar Rajinikanth, directed by Pa Ranjith.

Sharing this exciting news on Twitter, Dhanush wrote, “I”m so proud and honoured to announce our production’s next film.”

After this pleasant surprise, the ardent fans of Rajinikanth have already started trending various hashtags on Twitter.

In a video tweet, Dhanush said that he was announcing his next project, while the video played the superstar title to the tune of Neruppu da, and the screen later read that it will be written and directed by Pa Ranjith.

It also informs that this film will only be completed after “2.o”. “2.o”, the sequel to “Endhiran” is likely to be released only in 2017.

Wunderbar films has helmed many blockbusters and critically acclaimed movies, including Velayilla Pattathari, Kaaka Muttai, among others. Rajinikanth’s Kabali, directed by Pa.Ranjith, hit the screens on July 22.