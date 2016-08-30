On day one after end of suspension, DMK MLAs walk out

Legislators from the main opposition DMK, who attended the Assembly proceedings today as their period of suspension ended, did not stay long inside the House, as they chose to walk out over the Cauvery and Siruvani issues..

After the question hour was over, opposition leader M K Stalin urged the AIADMK government to convene an all party meeting to discuss the Cauvery and Siruvani rows.

Public works department minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said it was because of an earlier agreement signed by the then chief minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi with Kerala, the neighbouring government is now planning to construct dam. “The pact was against the interests of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Following this, Stalin said that there was no proper reply from the government and said his party would stage walk out. Congress legislators too walked out in suport of their alliance partner.

The DMK members were evicted en masse on August 17 as they did not pay heed to Speaker P Dhanapal’s repeated warnings and later the House adopted a resolution suspending79 of the 89 the DMK members, who were present on that day,for a week.

On August 18 and 19, the non-suspended members attendedthe House and urged the Chair to reconsider the suspensionorders. But the Speaker rejected their demand following which they staged a walk out and boycotted the proceedings.

They along with suspended members staged a sit in dharna in the assembly premises on August 18 and conducted a mock Assembly drill the next day, following which the security was tightened in the Assembly complex