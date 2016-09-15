Dawn to dusk strike tomorrow: No shops, private schools, petrol bunks

Thanks to support from various quarters for the Friday general strike in Tamil Nadu over Cauvery issue, normal life is likely to be affected across the State.

DMK, MDMK, PMK, CPI(M), CPI, BJP, Congress and many others had extended support to the bandh and lakhs of commercial establishments, including fuel outlets are scheduled to close shop on Friday while private transport such as lorries are slated to keep off the road.

With the Federation of Tamilnadu Traders Association taking part in the bandh, nearly 22 lakh shops will be closed which has made the public stock up for tomorrow.

Federation president A M Vikramaraja said Tamil traders, lorry and bus operators had incurred losses running into several crores in the protest by Kannada groups, targeting commercial establishments, besides torching vehicles.

Meanwhile, about 50,000 police personnel will be deployed across all the districts from Thursday night itself in view of State-wide strike called by traders and other political parties,

The bandh had been called by farmers’ and traders’ bodies to protest against the violence targeting Tamils in Karnataka and seek a long-term solution to the water sharing issue.