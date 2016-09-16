Chennai gets TN’s first private bone bank authorised by govt

Parvathy Hospital has announced the launch of its Bone bank facility at its premises in Chrompet. This is the first Government authorized facility in Tamil Nadu where the bones are collected, screened, processed and preserved for usage in Orthopaedic surgeries.

Bone bank is part of a tissue bank, non-profit effort from Parvathy Hospital. “Bones which are normally thrown into dustbin after hip and knee replacement surgery, if screened, processed and preserved in the bone bank can save many patients undergoing ortho surgery to fill the gaps while doing bone surgeries,” said a press note.

Through the bone bank, donated bones undergoes lot of screening and testing before it is stored. Parvathy Hospital is planning to share the preserved bone to all the Orthopaedic hospital in Chennai, it added.

Dr. S. Muthukumar, MBBS, D.Ortho, Chairman, Parvathy Ortho Hospital says, “We are happy to launch our new Bone bank facility in our hospital today. We have an extensive process of collection of bones, screening, processing and preserving it for usage in Orthopaedic surgeries. We will share the preserved bone to all the Orthopaedic hospitals in Chennai.”

Considering the demand for bones during ortho surgeries every day, the state needs at least 100 bone grafts to cater to the needs of the deserving patients. We are planning various initiatives to create awareness among people to donate bones, he added.

The bone bank facility at Parvathy Hospital is technologically advanced and undergoes a stringent process of screening and preserving to ensure the bones collected are free of infections and avoids bone eating diseases. Presently, AIIMS and Tata Memorial Hospital bone banks are popular in India.