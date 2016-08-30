Chennai to get Monorail in two routes

Monorail, a pet project of Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, was revived on Monday, as it was announced in the State Assembly that the scheme would be implemented in two routes in Chennai.

The Poonamallee-Kathipara line is planned to be executed through public-private partnership on ‘design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis’ at an estimated project cost of Rs. 3,267 crore.

The second line from Vandalur to Velachery is proposed to be taken up under multilateral funding with an estimated project cost of Rs. 3,135.63 crore, the policy note tabled by transport minister M R Vijayabhaskar in the Assembly said.

Vijayabhaskar said that though the 43.48 km Chennai monorail scheme was announced by Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2006, the subsequent DMK government had, however, put it in “cold storage”.

This is the third time the AIADMK government is making efforts to set up the mono rail network. In 2006, Ms. Jayalalithaa announced a proposal to set up 300 km of monorail comprising 18 corridors.

However, when the DMK came to power later that year, the party went ahead with the proposal to set up the metro rail. In 2011, Jayalalithaa again revived plans to set up the monorail.