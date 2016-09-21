Chennai Airport-Little Mount Metro Rail service starts

In yet another push to intra-city connectivity, Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is inaugurating the Airport to Little Mount Metro Rail passenger service today.

The 8.6 km stretch between Little Mount and the airport comes under phase one of the project. The stretch has six stations–Little Mount, Guindy, Alandur, Meenambakkam, Nanganallur Road and Chennai Airport.

Jayalalithaa is flagging off the services through video conferencing from the secretariat here. Union Minister of Urban Development and Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation. M Venkaiah Naidu, union minister of state for road transport, highways and shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan, and other top officials of the central and the state governments will be present.

Work on the stretch was completed a few months ago, following which trial runs and tests were conducted. The first stage of approval began after inspection and certification was done by CMRL. Second, a certificate from the Commissioner of Metro Rail safety and finally after the nod from the State government, the line is ready for public use.

It may be recalled that Jayalalitha had flagged offthe Metro Rail services between Alandur and Koyambedu which has found good patronage from public. However, direct services from Koyambedu to Chennai airport was likely to be delayed as the special loop facility was not built.

Meanwhile, the track laying works in the underground stretch from Shenoy Nagar to Nehru Park is on the verge of completion.