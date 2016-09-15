Chennai 600028 – II to hit screens Nov 10

Venkat Prabhu’s much awaited sequel to Chennai 600028 has got a release date. It has been formally announced that the cricket-themed comic caper will release on November 10.

This movie is the sequel to the 2007 film ‘Chennai 600028’, one of the most popular movies amongst the youngsters. So, the expectations are already skyrocketing for the sequel.

The sequel is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, who also produces the film along with S. P. B. Charan under Black Ticket Company and Capital Film Works.

The film features several cast members from the earlier film including Jai, Shiva, Premji, Nithin Sathya, Aravind Akash, Vijay Vasanth, Ajay Raj and Inigo Prabakaran.

The film’s score and soundtrack will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while the film is to release ten years after the first instalment.

Plans of making a sequel to Chennai 600028 have been reported several times in the media, first in 2007 shortly after the film’s release. But it materialised only now.