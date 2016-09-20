Cauvery water released from Mettur dam

Ending a long wait, the sluices of Stanley Reservoir in Mettur were opened for commencing farm activities in the delta districts on Tuesday.

Five State Ministers– Edappadi K. Palaniswami, P. Thangamani, V. Saroja, K.C. Karppannan and M. R. Vijayabhaskar participated in the function and opened the sluices.

“The quantum of water being released will be increased in the coming days based on the requirement in the delta regions,” said Palaniswamy.

After Karnataka started releasing the Cauvery water and expecting a good northeast monsoon, chief minister J Jayalalithaa on Friday ordered release of the water from Mettur dam to save crops in 16.04 lakh acres of in the delta after.

Palaniswamy told reporters that initially 2000 cusecs was being released and this would be gradually be increased to 12,000 cusecs by the evening. Keeping with the usual practice, flowers were dropped into the gushing waters.

Water from the dam is generally released on June 12 but this year it could not be done following low storage levels even as the AIADMK government had approached the Supreme Court seeking direction to Karnataka to release 50 tmcft.

This is the 83rd year that water is being released from Mettur Dam since it was constructed in 1934.