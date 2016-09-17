Cauvery violence: NHRC issues notice to TN, Karnataka

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu calling for reports on the number of persons injured and destruction of public and private property during the Cauvery protests.

According to a press statement given by the body on Friday, the respective governments have been given four weeks to respond.

The civil and police authorities in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu remained mere “onlookers” and took no step in advance leading to large-scale violence and damage to property worth crores of rupees, the NHRC said.

It has also observed that authorities should have anticipated and prepared themselves to meet the emergency situations in view of the sensitivity of water sharing issue faced by people of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The NHRC, citing TV visuals, said that it appeared that civil and police authorities in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu remained mere onlookers and took no advance steps to stop the hooligans indulging in such illegal acts who played with life and liberty of the people.

“After the event, imposing curfew further added to the denial of right of access to hospitals and other emergencies facilities for three days,” it said.

The Commission has issued notices to the Governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, through their Chief Secretaries and the Director Generals of Police.